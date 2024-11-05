The Democrat Party has tried everything to get voters excited about Vice President Kamala Harris (D) leading up to Election Day, but their tactics have failed, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said on Tuesday.

“I think that Democrats think that there’s gonna be — and I saw Adam Kinzinger, the little fella, say it today even — that there’s gonna be this wave of Republicans that are gonna show up for Kamala Harris today. How likely do you think that is to happen?” Tomi Lahren asked Marlow during an episode of her show, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

“Not at all, I think that’s complete astroturf. I think that’s a psyop. I think their psyops are much weaker this time around than in past years. But all of this is a psyop. It’s just them trying to get their people motivated, feeling like they’re gonna vote for a winner. But their whole playbook is shot,” Marlow added.

“They’ve tried everything, the celebrity endorsements, the demonizing, the fear-mongering, the claiming, ‘We want unity,’ but then saying that if we don’t win that a fascist is in charge. All of their same playbook, and she doesn’t fog a mirror in the polls, she’s never got to 50 percent,” Marlow continued:

And you know, Tomi, you and I have famously gone back and forth on whether or not Joe Biden would make it and you called that part right. Part of the reason why I was saying Joe’s gonna stay in there is he was a better candidate until that disastrous debate. He’s a smarter person, he’s more appealing, despite all of his flaws. And I wrote a book on all of his flaws so I know there’s many of them. He was still better than she is, because you nailed it — she’s not bright. This is new for the Democrats. They nominate bright people, and they’ll probably nominate someone bright next time. But this time they didn’t. They found someone who is just a collage of the donor interests and the special interests of their party. She looks like a new face. She’s actually a throwback. She’s a throwback to more machine politics where they just prop someone in there who will do what the donors tell them. Her best friend is Laurene Powell Jobs, who is a tech heiress and owns the Atlantic magazine. This is old-school stuff. She was chosen by Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. Those three people are the ones who installed her without winning a single Democratic vote. And she goes out there and acts like she’s the savior of democracy. Any bright American who isn’t 100 percent fixated on abortion has to have processed this by this point.

The final poll commissioned by the New York Post prior to the election shows former President Donald Trump (R) is neck and neck with Harris, Breitbart News reported Monday.

According to former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina, early voting data was looking “scary” for Harris.

“Republicans didn’t do what they did last time. Last time, Trump said, ‘Don’t early vote.’ And so they didn’t. Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers when the early votes come in. It’s gonna look a little bit different than 2020, and that’s scary,” Messina said on Sunday.

To wrap up his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump chose Grand Rapids, Michigan, for one final rally, Breitbart News reported on Monday. The location is significant because it is where he closed out his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

“You know what? This will be the single greatest victory, politically speaking, in the history of our country,” Trump told attendees.