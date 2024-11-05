Kamala Harris Projected to Win New York State

Vice President Kamala Harris is projected to win New York State, defeating former President Donald Trump, who had an outside chance of victory.

Trump’s performance in the state will have an impact on how House Republicans perform down-ballot.

The New York Times called the race with 15 percent reporting. Trump won 27.4 percent of the vote at that number.

In recent months, Trump gained strength in New York. Harris only held 66 percent support in New York City, while 27 percent backed Trump, a New York Times/Sienna College poll showed. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the city 76-23.

Republicans, led by House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R), worked very hard to help Trump and down-ballot candidates’ turnout on Election Day.

Stefanik has now spent nearly $3 million dollars on early vote efforts between her House GOP battleground fund, the NRCC, and NYGOP, per one source familiar with the effort.

Before Election Day, all GOP-targeted districts outperformed their historical 2022 turnout margins by as much as 50 percent, sources familiar with early vote data told Breitbart News. The districts reaching the 50 percent threshold are 4, 17, 18, and 19.

