Republicans Secure Historic Victories in U.S. Pacific Island Territories

Republicans have made huge gains in America’s Pacific Island territories on election night.

Congress’s three Pacific territory delegates are now held by Republicans, Newsweek reported on Tuesday evening, adding that it is the first time in history it has happened:

The magazine said, “Kimberlyn King-Hinds won the race for the Northern Mariana Islands’ (CNMI) lone nonvoting delegate on Tuesday with 40 percent, or 4,931 votes, of the total ballots cast.”

In a social media post, Rep. Elise Stefanie (R-NY) congratulated her for flipping the Northern Mariana Islands At-Large Congressional District from blue to red.

“House Republicans are excited to welcome you into our Majority in the next Congress!” Stefanik continued:

King-Hinds urged voters on October 26 to take control of their future and “build the CNMI we know is possible.”

She then told community members to “lead with courage”:

The Newsweek article continued:

Gregorio Sablan, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, has served as the CNMI delegate since the seat’s creation in 2009. He did not seek reelection this year. First elected in 2008, Sablan was reelected six times as an independent. He ran as a Democrat for the first time in 2022 and won. Sablan endorsed King-Hinds’ Democratic opponent Edwin Propst, while King-Hinds, a former Commonwealth Ports Authority chairwoman and lawyer from Tinian, was backed by the CNMI Republican Party.

The news comes as election results are pouring in on Tuesday night following the race between Former President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

It is important to note the race for control of the House of Representatives was close as of 10:00 p.m. Eastern, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet said there were “several key congressional races still too close to call, while polls remained open on the West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.”