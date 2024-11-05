Toss-up Congressional Races Remain Close as Votes Come In

The race for control of the House of Representatives remained close as of 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, with several key congressional races still too close to call, while polls remained open on the West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Of the 22 races labeled “toss-ups” by the Cook Political Report (ten currently Democratic and twelve currently Republican), the following races had results coming in already (as reported by the Associated Press):

Democratic (excluding states still voting):

Colorado 2nd: Rep. Yadira Caraveo led Republican challenger Gabe Evans by 1.9% with 64% of precincts reporting

Maine 2nd: Rep. Jared Golden trailed Republican challenger Austin Theriault by 13.3% with just 5% reporting

Michigan 8th: Rep. Kristen Rivet led Republican challenger Paul Junge by 4.7% with less than 1% reporting

North Carolina 1st: Rep. Don Davis led Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout by 7.9% with 72% reporting

Pennsylvania 7th: Rep. Susan Wild trailed Republican challenger Ryan Mackenzie by 0.2% with 45% reporting

Pennsylvania 8th: Rep. Matt Cartwright led Republican challenger Robert Bresnahan by 8.8% with 61% reporting

Virginia 7th (open seat): Democrat Eugene Vindman led Republican Derrick Anderson by 0.6% with 86% reporting

Republican (excluding states still voting):

Iowa 1st: Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks led Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan by 4.2% with 9% reporting

Iowa 3rd: Rep. Zach Nunn trailed Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam by 9.0% with 58% reporting

New York 18th: Rep. Marcus Molinaro trailed challenger Josh Riley by 22% with 45% reporting

Pennsylvania 10th: Rep. Scott Perry trailed challenger Janelle Stelson by 11% with 43% reporting

None of the above races had been called as of 10 p.m. ET.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.