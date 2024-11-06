Report: Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump to Concede Election, Discuss ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’

Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to concede the election, a campaign aide reportedly told Fox News.

Fox anchor Jacqui Heinrich announced on X shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the aide said Harris “discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans” when speaking on the phone with Trump:

Harris is set to deliver her formal concession speech at Howard University, Washington, DC’s largest historically black college or university (HBCU).

The White House confirmed that her remarks will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, after she declined to address her election party crowd on Election Night, according to USA Today.