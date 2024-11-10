Trump Announces Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo Will Have no Role in Next Administration

President-Elect Donald Trump announced Saturday evening former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former CIA Director and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not serve in the new administration.

Trump announced on Truth Social:

I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Haley responded:

I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.

Haley ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and was preferred by Never Trumpers.

Pompeo was floated in a recent Fox News report that said, “Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could return to run the defense agency after serving during Trump’s first term.”

And the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman said on CNN: “Pompeo was widely seen as knowing how to manage Trump.”

In recent days, Trump supporters had voiced opposition to them having any role in the next administration, particularly after Fox News reported that Pompeo was being considered.

In 2023, Pompeo had criticized Trump for allegedly having “classified documents where he shouldn’t have had them and then when given the opportunity to return them, he chose not to do that for whatever reason.”

He also said, “That’s inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.”

