Thousands of Protesters Gather for ‘Hands Off!’ Rallies Across U.S.

Thousands of protesters gathered for various so-called “Hands Off!” rallies throughout the United States to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

A video posted to X by ABC News showed “thousands of protesters” who had “flooded the streets” in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of a “Hands Off!” Rally.

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported that protesters were slated to gather across the nation on Saturday for the “Hands Off!” rallies to tell Trump and Musk to take their “Hands Off!” people’s healthcare, Social Security, “civil rights,” and their freedom and education.

“With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education,” the organizers of the “Hands Off!” rallies said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Other photos posted to X showed protesters gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for a “Hands Off!” protest. People could be seen holding signs that read, “Save America. Un-Trump The World,” “If America Hasn’t Broken Your Heart You Don’t Love Her Enough,” and “Democracy Dies When We Stay Silent!”

In a video posted to X by Benjamin Alvarez, a U.S. Correspondent for DW News, people were seen playing drums at the protest in Washington, D.C. Other people could be seen holding signs that read, “Stop The Insanity,” “You Can’t Spell Hatred Without Red Hat,” and “My Light Is Brighter Than Hate.”

In a video posted to X by Matt McDermott, a Democrat pollster and strategist, what appeared to look like thousands of people could be seen gathering for a “Hands Off!” protest in New York City.

In another video posted to X, protesters in New York City appeared “as far as the eye can see along 5th Ave in Manhattan.”

WTRF News reported that “Hands Off!” rallies were scheduled to be held in locations in states such as Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.