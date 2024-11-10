The left-wing Washington Post is laying blame at the feet of Vice President Kamala Harris for the defeat President-elect Donald Trump handed to Democrats on Tuesday.

The newspaper’s editorial board said on Friday the Democrat party has sacrificed its credibility by trying to smooth over evidence of President Joe Biden’s (D) decline.

The article continued:

It’s now acknowledged almost universally that Mr. Biden should not have sought a second term, but the Democratic establishment denied the obvious and propped him up politically, even as evidence of his decline mounted. Prominent Democratic politicians changed their tune only after a disastrous debate performance in June made it impossible to conceal Mr. Biden’s frailty from the public any longer — and forced them to confront the possibility of electoral disaster in November. The credibility problems that Ms. Harris’s repeated defense of Mr. Biden’s sharpness illustrated were part of the reason Democrats met defeat.

“Democrats tried to make fidelity to science, facts and truth their distinguishing characteristic as a party. The White House’s aggressive coverup of Mr. Biden’s decline undermined that claim,” the piece continued.

An Economist/YouGov survey in February showed most Americans believe Biden’s age and health would “severely” limit his ability to fulfill his duties as president if he was reelected in 2024, Breitbart News reported.

Democrats later installed Harris as the party’s nominee, but she suffered a massive election loss to Trump.

In August, the Post‘s editorial board acknowledged Biden’s inner circle concealed his mental decline, even though Biden’s team and Harris denied it, per Breitbart News.

“The piece, which primarily praised Biden for his ‘wisdom’ and ‘profoundly selfless decision’ to ‘surrender power’ for the sake of the Democratic Party, noted that the president exhibited cognitive issues for a while, yet his close advisors kept the fact hidden from the public,” the outlet said.

It is also important to note that a YouGov/Times survey from July found most Americans said Harris was a “great deal involved” in the coverup of Biden’s health, according to Breitbart News.