Donald Trump: Democrats’ Embrace of Dick and Liz Cheney Was a ‘BIG Mistake’

President-elect Donald Trump said that Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats’ decision to embrace the Cheneys was a “BIG mistake” that appealed to neither Democrats nor Republicans.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday night, he shared his criticism of the campaign tactic:

“The Democrats made a BIG mistake in getting Crazy Liz Chaney, and her father, Dick, involved in their campaign for President,” Trump wrote. “It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement.”

“It is always a bad idea to bring ‘losers’into [sic] a political campaign!” he added.

In September, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two establishment Republicans to serve on the House Select January 6 Committee, announced her support for Harris while speaking at an event at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy:

“And, as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said.

Days later, she told the Atlantic that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would also be backing Harris:

“Words I never expected to hear,” responded the Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich.

The Cheneys’ support of Harris underscored the rapid political realignment that has taken place in America since Trump stepped onto the political scene.

While many establishment Republicans, such as the Cheneys, feel more at home in today’s Democrat party, prominent current and former Democrats bucked their party to support the president-elect this cycle, as did many working-class Democrat voters.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), a 2020 Democrat presidential candidate who joined the GOP in October, supported Trump this cycle, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran in the 2024 cycle both as a Democrat and independent, dropped out of the race in August to endorse Trump.

