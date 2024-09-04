Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

While speaking at an event at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, Cheney explained that she could not vote for former President Donald Trump because of the “danger” that he “poses.” Cheney also warned about not having the luxury of “writing in” other “candidates’ names.”

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is what I’ve said about the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him,” Cheney said, “but, I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states. And, as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

After President Joe Biden picked Harris to be his vice president, Cheney described Harris as being a “radical liberal.”

In the aftermath of the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, Cheney slammed Trump stating that he had “formed the mob” and “incited the mob.”

Cheney went on the express that she would vote to impeach Trump over the riot at the Capitol.

In an interview with Fox News in April 2021, Cheney stated that if Trump were the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024, she would not vote for him.

Flashback: Liz Cheney Won’t Rule Out Supporting Biden: “I Will Never Vote for Donald Trump”