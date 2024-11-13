WASHINGTON, DC–President-elect Donald Trump met with House Republicans on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to start a busy day in D.C.

The meeting came ahead of Trump’s visit with President Joe Biden at the White House. A brief video from the House GOP leadership forum, published by C-SPAN, shows Trump touting both his resounding victory in the presidential race and the House majority Republicans will have in the next Congress.

“Isn’t it nice to win? It’s nice to win,” Trump said to open his remarks.

He went on to ask if the GOP is looking at a four- or a five-seat majority before contending that “it doesn’t matter” and joking about the razor-thin majority that the GOP has had to grapple with in the current Congress.

“When you can get used to one, you can get used to anything,” he said.

Trump went on to add that Republicans’ success in purple states and momentum in blue-leaning states last Tuesday has Democrats rattled.

“It’s got them very worried because they say, well, next time if we go up even a fraction of what we went up, you’re going to win New York, you’re going to win New Jersey, you’re going to win places that weren’t winnable,” he added.

Shortly after these remarks, media members were removed from the conference room for the remainder of the closed-door meeting, per C-SPAN’s video.

Axios congressional reporter Julie Grace Brufke, citing a source, reports that Trump lauded House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) at one point.

“Mike Johnson, tremendous guy. I’m with him all the way!” the source quoted Trump as saying, according to Brufke.

Punchbowl News’s Melanie Zanona also reported Trump said he is with Johnson “all the way.”

Zanona and CNN’s Manu Raju also separately reported that Johnson did not appear to have an opponent for the speaker’s gavel and is in line to win the nomination today.