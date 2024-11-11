Republicans Take Control of the House of Representatives

Republicans are projected to take control of the House of Representatives, giving the party a trifecta as Republicans also took control of the Senate and the presidency.

Decision Desk HQ projected that the Republicans had won enough seats for them to take control of the House. Republicans were projected to have secured a 218-209 majority.

House Republicans ended up making gains over their Democrat colleagues in the election. Republican candidate Rob Bresnahan won the race for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District over incumbent Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Republican candidate Ryan Mackenzie also unseated incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) in the race for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.

The Hill reported that there were “three freshmen New York Republicans” who were unseated in their races.

The news that the Republicans had won the majority in the House comes a week after the presidential election in which President-elect Donald Trump won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris after he secured a pathway to over 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported that the Republicans taking control of the Senate would ensure that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would lose his gavel.