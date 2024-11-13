President-elect Donald Trump formally announced Wednesday that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is his pick for secretary of state.

Trump issued a press release confirming numerous media reports that indicated Rubio would be chosen for the critical role.

“Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom,” Trump said in a statement. “He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.”

“I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!” he added.

Rubio, who would be the first Latino secretary of state, said he is “honored by the trust” that Trump is placing in him and vowed to enact the president-elect’s foreign policy agenda.

“Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me,” he wrote in a post on X. “As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda.”

He continued:

Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2011 and is currently in his third term. He is the vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and was previously the committee’s interim chairman. He is an Iran and China hawk and an advocate for Israel.

Rubio and Trump clashed during the 2016 campaign when they were vying for the Republican presidential nomination, but their relationship has come a long way. Rubio supported Trump before the Iowa Caucuses this cycle and was reportedly in consideration to be Trump’s running mate. Trump ultimately selected Vice President-elect JD Vance.