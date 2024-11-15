President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that two trusted advisers, Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor, will join his administration.

Cheung, who served as the communications director for Trump’s 2024 campaign, will join the Trump administration as a White House assistant to the president and director of Communications. Cheung served in the first Trump White House as the director of Strategic Response.

Gor will also serve as an assistant to the president and as the director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Gor was the CEO of Winning Team Publishing, which published hit books such as Letters to Trump and Save America over recent years. Gor also ran Right for America, a pro-Trump super PAC:

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!” he added.

Cheung and Gor are the latest appointments in a cabinet rapidly taking shape just ten days after Trump’s historic landslide election win.

On Thursday, Trump announced his selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and his nomination of Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) as the next secretary of the Department of Interior.

These came after Trump melted down Capitol Hill earlier in the week by selecting former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as attorney general and secretary of defense, respectively.

The Gaetz pick on Wednesday, particularly, sent the D.C. establishment into a tizzy. CNN reported that reporters were “crying, hugging in the hallways” after the announcement:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told reporters to “suck it up” moments after the pick on Tuesday:

“Do you think he’ll get confirmed by the Senate?” a reporter asked, and Massie seemed to respond with, “Recess appointments.”

“He’s the attorney general,” Massie added. “Suck it up!”