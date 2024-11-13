Trump Announces Matt Gaetz as Pick for Attorney General

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will be Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, the top law enforcement officer in the land.

Gaetz is one of Trump’s most ardent defenders in Congress and traveled across the country campaigning for the president. His nomination sends the clear message Trump is serious about his commitment to “drain the Swamp” of Washington.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

Trump continued,

Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization.

“He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Trump said.

Gaetz tweeted “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

Gaetz developed a high profile in Congress through his tough questioning on the House Judiciary Committee of Biden administration officials.

Gaetz may face a difficult confirmation battle, although Trump is almost certain to push any recalcitrant Senators hard to assure Gaetz’s confirmation.

“I’m all about counting votes, and I would think that he’s probably got some work cut out for him,” Sen. Thom Tills said, according to Politico, adding “We’re not going to get a single Democrat.”

Gaetz, one of the most well-known conservative figures in Congress, is certain to have a groundswell of grassroots support.

Trump continued praising Gaetz in, making clear how he will use Gaetz in the role.

“Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution,” Trump said in a subsequent post. “We must have Honest, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.”

