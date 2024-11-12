President-elect Donald Trump nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his Secretary of Defense, hailing him as a champion of his “peace through strength” policy.

Trump announced his nomination of Hegseth on Tuesday, touting his career accomplishments, including his military service and his advocacy for veterans.

“Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University,” said Trump. “He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman’s Badge.”

Trump then touted Hegseth’s advocacy for veterans and their treatment at the hands of government bureaucracy.

“Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our Military and Veterans. Pete’s recent book, ‘The War on Warriors,’ spent nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER ONE,” he said.

“The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence,” he added. “Pete has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy.”

Being neither a general nor a Washington, DC, insider, Hegseth makes for a bold, new direction for the president-elect. As noted by USA Today, Trump’s early picks to fill out his administration “have largely been mainstream GOP figures with considerable government experience. In elevating a conservative TV personality to his Cabinet, Trump is stepping outside the traditional mold for government service.”

