Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) displaced blame on Saturday for the nation’s managed decline under his long tenure in the Senate.

Many economic nationalists believe McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history, has managed the nation’s decline while elites profited.

McConnell apparently disagrees. He suggested at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum that MAGA is responsible for the managed decline, even though the movement is only eight years old. McConnell has been in power since 1985.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt rose more than $35 trillion, illegal immigration surged, and real wages for American workers have not grown. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Congress bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. McConnell also has ties to the Chinese government.

“Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is no longer America’s place,” he said.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline,” he said with a veiled swipe at MAGA.

“Even as allies across NATO and the Indo-Pacific renew their own commitments to hard power, to interoperability, and to collective defense, some now question America’s own role at the center of these force-multiplying institutions and partnerships”:

America First is associated with the idea of reining in the United States’ costly empire-building initiatives, such as those previous endeavors in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. American taxpayers pay the monetary price, and American troops often pay the ultimate price, while the defense industry, shielded by politicians, rakes in large profits.

