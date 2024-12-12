Mitch McConnell Has ‘Leg Stiffness’ After Latest Fall, Stays Home from Capitol

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 83, is working from home on Thursday because of stiffness in his leg, according to the senator’s spokesperson.

McConnell fell on Tuesday and continued a pattern that raised alarms in 2023.

The scary incident occurred after the Senate Republican Conference’s weekly lunch, where he addressed the group, Breitbart News reported.

Images captured McConnell with a brace on his wrist, a bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face.

“After tripping on Tuesday, Leader McConnell is experiencing leg stiffness and will work from home today,” per the spokesperson, CNN reported Thursday.

McConnell’s injuries come after he was treated for a concussion in 2023. That injury occurred upon falling at a hotel in Washington, DC. It was one fall of many in 2023, CNN reported.

McConnell also froze twice while speaking to reporters. The moments raised questions as to his mental ability to remain Republican Leader.

