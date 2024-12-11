Mitch McConnell Appears Bruised, Bandaged After Latest Fall at Capitol

Images on Tuesday captured Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) with a brace on his wrist, a bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face.

McConnell, 83, fell again this week, continuing a pattern that raised alarms in 2023.

The scary incident occurred after the Senate Republican Conference’s weekly Tuesday lunch, where he addressed the group, Breitbart News reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) characterized McConnell as “fine” following the fall.

“He is fine, he’s in his office, and any other questions about Sen. McConnell I’ll refer to staff,” Thune said.

McConnell’s injuries come after he was treated for a concussion last year. That injury occurred upon falling at a hotel in Washington, DC. It was one was one fall of many in 2023, CNN reported.

The falls were not the most concerning incidents. McConnell twice froze up while speaking to reporters. The moments raised questions as to McConnell’s mental ability to remain Republican leader.

He announced he would not seek another leadership position soon afterward.

WATCH — Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium:

McConnell is scheduled to assume the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense in January.

He took a veiled swipe on Saturday at MAGA related to his new position.

“Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is no longer America’s place,” he said.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline,” he said with a veiled swipe at MAGA.

WATCH — Mitch McConnell Gives Last Press Conference as Republican Senate Leader Before 2024 Election:

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt rose more than $35 trillion, illegal immigration surged, and real wages for American workers have not grown. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Congress bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. McConnell also has ties to the Chinese government.

