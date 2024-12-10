Mitch McConnell Falls at Capitol, Receives Medical Treatment

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suffered a fall Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol that required medical treatment.

The longtime Republican leader fell after the Senate Republican Conference’s weekly Tuesday lunch, where he had addressed the group, Punchbowl News reported.

McConnell reportedly has a cut on his face. The 82-year-old was taken to his Capitol office where he received treatment from emergency medical technicians who reportedly entered his office with a wheelchair.

His office had no immediate comment on his condition. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), McConnell’s replacement as leader, said McConnell was fine at the regularly scheduled Tuesday lunch press conference.

McConnell announced in February he would retire from his leadership post as evolving conference dynamics and a rumored coup threatened his position.

The leader has also experienced at least two public freezes, where he appeared unable to speak or move and required senators and aids to lead him slowly away from cameras.

McConnell also has appeared at the capitol with unexplained injuries, including an apparent deeply bruised hand.

Thune won a conference-wide election in November to replace McConnell as Republican Leader.

This is an ongoing development.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.