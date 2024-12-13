President-elect Donald Trump notched a two-point net positive favorability rating on Thursday, according to RealClearPolitics average.

It is the first time Trump has held a positive approval rating in his political career.

His favorability now stands at 49.4 percent, up from 39.9 percent since January 2024, about ten points greater.

Trump’s favorability rating fluctuated since entering politics. Before Thursday, his favorability rating peaked in December 2016 at 44 percent and again in April 2022 at 44 percent.

Trump’s favorability rating improved five points from December 2016 to December 2024, indicating he is more popular as he readies to take the oath of office a second time.

Since Trump left office, his political foes tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, assassinate him, remove him from the ballot, and make him politically irrelevant by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6:

