Gottheimer: Trump’s Policies ‘Completely Failing’ at Border

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) argued that the Trump administration doesn’t have a strategy anywhere and their “policies are completely failing” at the border.

Gottheimer said, “I think, clearly, they’re out of control by not following court directives, and this goes back to the larger point that you asked me about. This is just more of the chaos.”

He continued, “They don’t have a — there’s no strategy out of this administration on any front, right? And every single day, they wake up and change. And when you don’t have a strategy and you don’t have the best people, what happens is, you start — not just because their policies are completely failing on — at the border, but also, their strategy overall is a mess. And I think, frankly, this is what happens when you just decide to wake up and govern by the day instead of having a plan, when you govern by chaos without a strategy. He’s done this with the market. He’s done this with tariffs. Prices are going up. People are in pain. Retirement savings are going down. His national security team is clearly a mess, right?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett