FBI: NOLA New Year’s Eve Crowd-Ramming Suspect Is Dead

The suspect who drove a vehicle into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans is dead, the FBI stated hours after the Wednesday morning attack.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the attack killed ten people early on New Year’s Day and injured about 30 others.

“This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others,” the FBI said in a statement. “The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased.”

Initial reports suggested the horrific incident was an act of terrorism. The FBI said it is investigating whether or not it was.

“The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” it added.

CNN reported the latest information on the developing situation:

One of the officials told CNN that investigators believe the suspect emerged from the vehicle shooting, and was likely killed by police during an exchange of gunfire. Investigators are also looking into possible connections the suspect may have had to Texas, the official said. The FBI is sending resources to New Orleans, including evidence teams from Quantico, Virginia, which often happens in major incidents.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.