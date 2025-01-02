Nancy Pelosi to Return to Washington for Speaker Vote

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 84, intends to be in Washington, DC, on Friday for the Speakership vote.

Pelosi’s return is significant because Axios reported in December that Pelosi either lost or relinquished her “iron fist” grip on House Democrats after several Democrats Pelosi reportedly preferred as ranking members on committees did not succeed.

Pelosi underwent hip surgery in Germany and missed the House committee assignment votes, but she is scheduled to be back at her post where she will have the opportunity to try to influence the Democrat caucus ahead of the Speakership vote in the House.

“I’m on my way to Washington to proudly represent the people of San Francisco in Congress,” she posted a video on X.

“I’m honored to do so, to share our San Francisco values. Thank you for giving me that honor,” she said.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the chamber, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) faces a potential Republican mutiny with a few Republicans previously voicing opposition to Johnson’s Speakership.

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Johnson for Speaker, but it is unclear if Johnson can rally all the votes needed to retain the gavel or whether another House Republican has enough support to rival Johnson’s.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) have been floated as replacements — two Republicans who appear to oppose each other’s potential bid to lead the House.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.