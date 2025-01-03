Donald Trump Wishes Mike Johnson ‘Good Luck’ on Speaker Vote

President-elect Donald Trump reissued support for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s attempt on Friday to remain Speaker of the House.

Trump appears steadfast that Johnson is the person to lead House Republicans in at least the first two years of his second administration.

Not all House Republicans are impressed with Johnson, who tried in December to pass a huge spending bill filled with pork. A much smaller bill became law with Democrat support after Trump pressured Johnson to reduce its size.

Previously, Johnson most notably rushed through a reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) with few revisions or measures to protect American citizens from a weaponized Deep State. The Obama-Biden administration issued FISA warrants to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Johnson explained that his apparent flip-flop on the controversial surveillance law was based on a classified briefing with intel officials.

“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning.

The Speakership vote is expected around 12 noon Friday.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!!” Trump wrote. “A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”

Johnson’s GOP majority is very thin, and there are conservatives who doubt that he should retain his Speakership — and have said so publicly.

Punchbowl News noted Johnson’s single-digit majority and precarious position:

The latest. Johnson spent Thursday making phone calls and holding meetings in his Capitol office in a bid to shore up his vote count. Johnson met with members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Roy and GOP Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Victoria Spartz (Ind.), both of whom are still publicly undecided on whether they’ll back the Louisiana Republican again. During the meeting, hardliners aired various grievances about Johnson while laying out a number of process reforms they want enacted. These include assurances on spending cuts, pay-fors and the use of the so-called suspension calendar, among other things. Johnson told reporters he’s “open” to some of these ideas. Yet the most controversial topic discussed by far was whether Johnson should appoint Roy as chair of the Rules Committee. This has been one of the asks from some of the Freedom Caucus holdouts, we’re told by multiple sources. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) even raised it publicly in an interview on OANN. We wrote about the Roy-for-Rules-Committee-chair push Thursday morning.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.