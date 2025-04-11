U.S. Trade Rep.: ‘We Need to See’ Trends Like Companies Moving Out of China to Places Like Vietnam, India, Mexico, Korea

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the U.S. has become too dependent on China, but “many of our large companies dealing in hardware and consumer electronics have been diversifying over the past few years to Vietnam, to India, to Mexico, to Korea, to elsewhere. And those are the kind of trends we need to see to help diversify that production. So, that can help out American consumers and American companies.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, [relevant exchange begins around 2:30] “[W]e get 73% of our smartphones, 78% of our laptops, 87% of our video game consoles, 77% of our toys from China. If those numbers are correct, the marketplace is going to get severely hit by these tariffs.”

Greer responded, “So, I understand that we do import a lot from China. And that, actually, to me, underscores the urgency of the situation. We’ve become so dependent on this. That being said, many of our large companies dealing in hardware and consumer electronics have been diversifying over the past few years to Vietnam, to India, to Mexico, to Korea, to elsewhere. And those are the kind of trends we need to see to help diversify that production. So, that can help out American consumers and American companies.”

Greer added that there were plenty of tariffs on China during the first Trump term and inflation declined.

He further stated that there has been “a bipartisan approach for the past, almost eight years at this point, that we need to diversify from China and be able to source from other countries.”

