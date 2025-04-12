Analysts: Apple Faces Steep Challenges as Trump’s Trade War with China Heats Up

Apple, America’s largest company by market capitalization, is grappling with the intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China. Analysts believe the tech giant is left without clear short-term options to mitigate the impact of tariffs on Chinese imports.

CNBC reports that despite President Donald Trump’s temporary pause on many of his reciprocal tariffs, providing relief for some companies and investors, Apple has not been as fortunate. The Silicon Valley tech giant heavily relies on supply chains in China, which has seen its cumulative tariff rate on goods climb to a staggering 145 percent.

Experts emphasize that U.S.-China negotiations remain the most critical variable for Apple, as the company’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing leaves it vulnerable to the escalating trade tensions. “Apple could be set back many years by these tariffs,” warned Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, adding that the company had “had their boat flipped over in the ocean with no life rafts.”

Although Apple has been working to diversify its supply chain away from China for years, the majority of its iPhones shipped to the U.S. still originate from the country. According to data from Omdia, nearly 80 percent of the 77 million iPhones shipped to the U.S. last year came from China. The research firm estimates that under the current tariffs, Apple may have to increase prices on phones sold to the U.S. from China by around 85 percent to maintain its margins, a move that would not be financially viable for the company.

In an effort to quickly mitigate the impact of the tariffs, Apple reportedly airshipped 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5 million units, from India to the U.S. before Trump’s new tariffs took effect. However, it remains unclear how long such stockpiles could last, especially as consumers increase iPhone purchases in anticipation of higher prices.

Apple’s medium-term strategy has focused on reducing exposure to geopolitical and tariff-related risks by increasing iPhone production and exports from India. While Trump’s temporary halt may push tariffs on India to a baseline of 10 percent, ramping up sufficient production in India to meet demand could take at least one to two years and is not without its own tariff risks.

Analysts suggest that Apple’s best option in the face of the tariffs is to appeal to the Trump administration for a tariff exemption for imports from China while continuing to ramp up its diversification efforts. The company received some exemptions during the first Trump administration, and some believe it could happen again, given Apple’s recent commitment to invest $500 billion in the U.S. and create 20,000 jobs.

However, even with a trade deal or tariff exemption, some analysts argue that Apple may not be able to avoid adverse business effects. “Even a 10 percent baseline tariff poses an enormous challenge for Apple,” noted Craig Moffett, co-founder and senior analyst at equity research publisher MoffettNathanson.

