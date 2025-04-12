China is an adversary and a threat, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) told Breitbart News Daily when asked if his colleagues view the nation as an enemy.

“Do you think Congress probably views China as the enemy or a threat?” host Mike Slater asked the Wisconsin Republican during a Friday discussion centering around his measure to remove the U.S. from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Certainly a threat,” Tiffany responded. “I’d prefer not to use the term enemy when I’m trying to be diplomatic. Certainly an adversary though, because when you’re stealing intellectual property — which is what they do — when you use forced labor, those truly are against American values.”

Those American values, he explained, are not going to change.

LISTEN:

“We don’t believe in slave labor. We believe in property rights, and China does not believe in those things. So they are an adversary when they’re doing things like that,” he said, explaining that China has also taken active measures against the U.S. in the form of spy balloons.

“And then on top of it, when you run spy balloons over the United States of America… When you have these police stations that we know have been in New York, Minneapolis, places like that, that are manned by the Chinese so they can keep an eye on their citizens… and people around the world that they view as adversaries and enemies,” he said, listing off examples. “When those things are happening on our own soil, it is time for America to rethink our relationship with China, and that is exactly what’s happening now, and this is why we’re putting this WTO resolution before Congress.”

“Let’s have this discussion about this,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.