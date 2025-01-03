President Joe Biden awarded Hunter Biden’s friend, Bobby Sager, with the Presidential Citizens Medal on Thursday, underscoring Hunter’s influence over the octogenarian.

Sager, a photographer and philanthropist, earned the award after he allegedly created opportunity for low-income people abroad, including Palestinian women artisans.

Sager is also a self-described “selfish” person who became friends with Hunter only in the last two years, NBC News reported.

Sager is a huge fan of Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter, claiming Hunter had a challenging history while making millions from foreign entities while his dad was vice president.

Hunter received an unprecedented pardon that swept away all crimes committed from 2014-2024, a period of time that encompasses the Biden family’s business dealings in China, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

“It’s been a long, difficult road,” Sager told the Los Angeles Times about the Biden family. “They’ve been under constant, aggressive scrutiny for something like six years,” he said. “Today is the first day they can wake up and not have that as part of their first thoughts.”

Sager also attended Hunter’s gun trial with members of the Biden family, many of whom are alleged to have made money from the family’s business dealings.

It is unknown if Sager was also a stakeholder in the Biden family’s vast enterprises, although Sager apparently believes Hunter could launch his own podcast.

Sager characterized Hunter’s gun trial, in which a jury found him guilty on all counts, as “cruel” and not fitting for such a “vulnerable” man.”

“I can’t believe this is happening … Hunter has put so much of his struggle on display himself in his book. He’s been given chances and wasted many chances, but he’s as vulnerable as any person I’ve ever seen,” he told the Times.

