Nine House Republicans signaled to Speaker Mike Johnson that they have leverage to file a motion to vacate him from the position.

The House rules package set to be voted upon after the Speaker is elected contains a provision that sets a nine member threshold for a motion to vacate the Speaker.

In the previous Congress, the threshold was only one member, by which Kevin McCarthy lost his power.

Three House Republican members voted for someone other than Johnson on the first ballot Friday. Two of the three then changed their vote to Johnson.

Six additional members also initially withheld their vote for Johnson before they changed their vote at the end of the first round.

The strategy suggests the nine members are indicating they have the power later in the year to send Johnson packing.