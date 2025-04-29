‘White Lotus’ Star Natasha Rothwell Rage Tweets Trump Is ‘Trash’ 200 Times Since October

HBO’s The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell, who has posted the same disparaging remark directed at President Donald Trump nearly 200 times on her X account since October, changed up her attack on Saturday.

Rothwell — who is perhaps best known for playing Belinda Lindsey on The White Lotus — has been posting “@realDonaldTrump you are trash” nearly every day since October, reworking her statement to include “lmao” and a photo of President Trump attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, Italy.

Rothwell also slightly altered her messaging to Trump on Easter Sunday, telling the president she hopes he has a “shitty Easter.”

“@realDonaldTrump you are trash and I hope you have a shitty Easter,” the Insecure actress wrote.

As Breitbart News reported in February, Rothwell had a significant amount of time calling President Trump “trash” on X, posting into the void every day for months on end, repeating the same statement verbatim over and over again.

And since then, Rothwell hasn’t stopped, as a quick glance at the actress’ X account shows her still appearing to have short-circuited like a robot stuck in a glitch loop.

Overall, Rothwell appears to have posted “@realDonaldTrump you are trash” an estimated total of 190 times since October.

So far in April alone, the actress has posted the message a total of 28 times. In March, Rothwell disseminated the same comment a total of 36 times, sometimes posting it more than once in a single day.

A few weeks ago, the How to Die Alone actress conveyed that she plans to continue hurling the same disparaging remarks toward President Trump at least 1,460 times.

After an X user responded to one of Rothwell’s “you are trash” posts, asking, “Every day for the next 4 years???!” the actress replied, “Yes.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.