Clyburn: I Wasn’t Around Biden Enough to Say if He Declined

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to a question on President Joe Biden’s decline by stating that “I was not around Joe Biden enough to tell you anything about his decline.” And “for us to sit here and talk about Joe Biden as if we are physicians and can make these kinds of evaluations, a lot of us are interacting with him [who] could not make an evaluation like that, and I still can’t.”

Clyburn began by saying Biden was, substantively, a great president and no Democrat has had a record as good as Biden’s since Lyndon Johnson’s presidency.

He added, “Now, the fact of the matter is, whatever may have or may not have been the decline, I’ve never worked in the White House. So, I was not around Joe Biden enough to tell you anything about his decline. I talked to him on the phone a lot. I saw him at events a lot. I saw no more in his declination than I’ve seen in anybody else’s. I’m two years older than Joe Biden. I just have a different style than he has. And so, people all age differently. And so, for us to sit here and talk about Joe Biden as if we are physicians and can make these kinds of evaluations, a lot of us are interacting with him [who] could not make an evaluation like that, and I still can’t.”

