Canada: Liberals Projected Winners, Mark Carney Retains Leadership

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has called the election in Canada for the Liberal Party, with Prime Minister Mark Carney expected to retain leadership.

“Liberal Party supporters are gathering at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, Ontario where Carney is expected to speak after early election results show Liberals have won the election,” reported Reuters.

The results have not yet shown whether the liberals will form a minority or majority government.

To form a majority government, the winning party must win 172 seats in parliament, and it remains unclear as of this writing if the Liberal Party will hit that government. Per Reuters:

CTV predicts Liberals could get from 152 to 180 seats, and Conservatives between 119 and 144 seats this evening. If the Liberals do not secure a majority, Prime Minister Mark Carney would continue to govern but have to either negotiate with opposition legislators for support or go it alone and dare other parties to topple his government.

The Liberals will likely govern as if they had a majority government if they fall short under 20 seats; anything more and they will likely have to negotiate to govern effectively.

As Breitbart News reported, the election comes upon the heels of a turbulent season in which the Liberal Party “attempted to make President Donald Trump the top issue of the race,” while the Conservatives offered to depart from “what they call the ‘lost Liberal decade.'”

“This election is the first for Prime Minister Mark Carney, who had never before campaigned for or held a public office when the Liberals coronated him their leader in a closed election in March,” noted Breitbart News. “With a background in finance, Carney had served as the president of the Banks of Canada and England prior to his entry into politics and most recently held a high position in the finance firm Brookfield Asset Management.”

“Hoping to replace him is Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who has endeavored to convince voters that Carney would not implement any policies different from his highly unpopular predecessor Justin Trudeau, who led the government for a decade before being forced to resign after an embarrassing meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump in late 2024,” it added.

