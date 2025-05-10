Dem Rep. Bera: Trump ‘Pulls Us Into’ Things Like Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Because We Want Equality

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump “is a master at deception, pulling us into these culture wars” and said that Democrats fight for gender-neutral bathrooms “because we do want equality for everyone. We don’t want folks to be ostracized. That is a value that we have.” But that the issue of gender-neutral bathrooms isn’t a winning one for Democrats at the moment.

Bera said, “We’re not going to win elections if we’re against Trump. We’re going to have to tell people what we’re for and don’t get sucked into the culture wars, right? Trump is a master at deception, pulling us into these culture wars.”

After arguing that Democrats should work for the middle class and keep their promises because their policies are better, but they need to avoid talking down to people, Bera stated, “Trump pulls us into these culture wars. Gender-neutral bathrooms [are] not a winning issue for us. Yet, we go fight for that because we do want equality for everyone. We don’t want folks to be ostracized. That is a value that we have. But that’s not a winning issue right now.”

