A jewelry store owner in Atascocita, Texas, opened fire on four robbery suspects, striking one of them in the buttocks and causing all four to flee.

A second suspect was also hit and wounded by the store owner’s gunfire.

ABC 13 reports the incident unfolded Saturday after the first suspect opened the secured door and held it, so the other three suspects could enter. All the suspects were allegedly “masked with bandannas” and carried hammers, with which to break glass cases.

As they began breaking cases store owner Delton Hayes sprang into action. He said, “They were smashing the cases, but they stopped as soon as I started shooting.”

@HCSOTexas units responded to an armed robbery of a business at 6460 E. FM 1960. Four males robbed the business. Its believed the owner was able to fire his own handgun at the suspects. All males fled in a car. Due to the swift actions by @HCSOTexas units, some suspects arrested. pic.twitter.com/UqLqJfT7ay — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2019

Police tracked the suspects to a nearby apartment and arrested them. They had “jewelry and drugs” in their position, but the jewelry was believed to be from a different robbery.

