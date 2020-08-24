WATCH: Suspects Allegedly Ambush Officers, Wounding Three

Two suspects in Prince George County, Maryland, are under arrest after allegedly ambushing police officers by opening fire on them as they arrived on a robbery call.

WJLA reports that the officers began arriving on scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and the suspects allegedly opened fire on the first officer as soon as he pulled up.

The Prince George County Police Department released dash cam video showing the shots that were fired at the first officer:

Four officers, in total, responded to the robbery call. Three of them were shot and wounded.

Fox 45 reports that the suspects, 45-year-old Andre Larnell Smith and 27-year-old Steven Maurice Warren, allegedly got in their vehicle and tried to escape. They drove down the street, turned around heading back toward the officers, crashed, and were apprehended.

Larnell and Warren face multiple charges, including “first and second degree attempted murder, assault and gun charges.”

The officers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

