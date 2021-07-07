Concealed Permit Holder Intervenes, Shoots Chicago Gunman

A concealed carry permit holder intervened and shot a Chicago gunman on July 4 after witnessing the assailant attack three people.

The Chicago Tribune reports the incident occurred “in a South Austin alley” just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The gunman shot three people, killing one. The two wounded individuals were both males. The deceased was identified as a 45-year-old female named Janina Ford.

The concealed permit holder, a 49-year-old man, witnessed the attack and shot the gunman twice, leaving him in serious condition.

Under the abysmal “leadership" of Democrat Mayor @LoriLightfoot, parts of Chicago have turned into war zones. In a dangerous world, the Second Amendment is all you have. Chicago Police credit a concealed carry holder with saving lives during this tragic crime. pic.twitter.com/84POCoIrFS — NRA (@NRA) July 7, 2021

Breitbart News noted nearly 100 people were shot Friday night through Monday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. The weekend violence followed a Thursday on which 32 people were shot, including a one-month-old girl.

