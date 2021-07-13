Three teens were shot and killed over a five-day time-frame in alleged gang-related attacks in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The Daily Mail reports that the teens, ages, 13, 16, and 19, were all killed in what police believe to be gang-related actions.

The 19-year-old, Tyquill Daugherty, was “shot in the head in front of his home.” Police think the 13-year-old, Jaryan “Jay Ripp” Elliot, was then shot in response to the attack on Daughtery.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano was then shot and killed in relation for Elliot’s death.

A “police source” talked to the New York Post about the gang war, saying, “We can’t keep them in [jail], and they’re going after each other.”

The source indicated 13-year-old Elliot “already had eight busts under his belt, including for robbery and assault — and had been locked up twice this year before being dumped back on the street.”

A prosecutor told the Post, “They don’t go to jail, so they do robberies, get in fights and carry guns.”

New York already has the gun controls Democrats want at the federal level. The gun controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

New York also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

On June 2, 2021, Breitbart News noted that New York Democrats were pushing to sue gun makers as shootings in NYC continued to surge, despite all the gun controls.

