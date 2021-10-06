Alleged Intruder Attacks Armed Homeowner, Dies at the Scene

An alleged home intruder attacked an armed homeowner in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday afternoon and was shot and killed.

CBS 46 notes that the alleged intruder was armed and entered through a window. Shots were exchanged between the homeowner and the alleged intruder, killing the suspect.

WSBTV reports that the suspect died at the scene.

The homeowner was wounded in the attack and sent to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

The exterior doors of nearby David T. Howard Middle School were locked, preventing any students or faculty from coming outside, while police conducted their preliminary investigation of the alleged invasion and subsequent shooting.

The homeowner’s actions were determined to have been taken in self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.