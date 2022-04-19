Judge Refuses to Reduce Bond for Parents of Suspected Oxford Shooter

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Matthews rejected on Tuesday a request to reduce the bond for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

ClickOnDetroit reports that a motion was filed to reduce the $500,000 bonds for James and Jennifer Crumbley, but Matthews cited the couple’s “alleged attempt to evade custody.”

WSAZ notes that Matthews said, “The defendants indicate they were devastated when they heard about the alleged actions of their son, felt unsafe in their home, felt hounded by the press and found it necessary to leave. The chronology of events that occurred subsequent to the defendants leaving their home is not consistent with cooperation with law enforcement.”

Matthews added, “Upon a warrant being issued, law enforcement is not required to make an appointment with a defendant. It is the job of the police to ensure a swift, safe and secure arrest. The defendants’ actions were premeditated to conceal their whereabouts.”

On November 30, 2021, Breitbart News reported that three people were killed when a suspect with a handgun opened fire in Michigan’s Oxford High School.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected shooter, allegedly went into hiding after the incident. On December 4, 2021, the Associated Press reported that the parents were found hiding in a commercial building and taken into custody. They each face involuntary manslaughter charges and each has a bond set at $500,000.

