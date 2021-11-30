Suspect Shoots Multiple People with Handgun in Michigan High School

Multiple people were shot when a suspect with a handgun opened fire in Michigan’s Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon, according to emerging reports.

The Associated Press reports that police responded to calls about a shooting at 12:55 p.m.

Detroit News notes that “several injured victims” were reported by authorities.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said, “We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any others at this time. No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.”

The AP noted that authorities did not clarify whether the wounded individuals were students.

This is a developing story.

