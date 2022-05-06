VIDEO: Alleged Thief Shoots Robbery Victim Over Smartphone Password

An alleged thief in Chicago’s Lincoln Park was captured on surveillance video shooting a robbery victim numerous times Friday morning after the victim failed to give the suspect a smartphone password.

CWChicago reported that the incident occurred just after 3 a.m..

Surveillance video showed a light-colored sedan pull up and stop “at the corner of Wayne and Webster avenues.” An occupant of the vehicle then exited and pulled a handgun on an individual carrying a bag as he walked down the sidewalk.

The suspect then asked the victim about his phone and the victim tried to hand him the bag. The suspect again demanded the phone, and this time the victim lunged for the suspect’s gun and a physical altercation followed.

The alleged thief was able to get the upper hand during the altercation and ended up standing over him, shooting him twice. The thief’s alleged accomplice, who was also holding a handgun, ran back toward the sedan.

The phone fell to the pavement during the altercation and the alleged robber picked it up. He then looked at the victim and yelled, “What’s your password?”

The victim tried to provide the password but could only say, “Five…”, so the alleged thief pointed the gun and shot again, this time hitting the the victim in the head.

CBS News reported that the robbery victim “was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.”

Breitbart News pointed out that 32 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.