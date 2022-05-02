32 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-two people were shot, seven fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 21 were shot, seven of them fatally, Friday afternoon in Sunday morning alone.

As of Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the number of shooting victims had risen to 32 for the weekend.

Forty-one people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend of April 22-24, 2022, in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

ABC 7 points out there were 49 murders in Chicago during April 2022 alone.

The Sun-Times observes some 179 people were murdered in Chicago between January 1, 2022, and May 2, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.