Police Search for Gunman Who Opened Fire in Dallas Hair Salon

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Wednesday afternoon and injured three Korean women in a hair salon in Dallas’s Koreatown.

NBC News reported that police received a call on the shooting around 2:20, but the suspect was gone when they arrived on the scene.

The Dallas PD noted the suspect is described as a black man who was wearing all black, and who is “approximately 5’7″ to 5’10″”.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting “in an unknown maroon minivan.”

The Dallas PD indicated that the suspect allegedly walked into the business and began shooting. They said, “[T]hree female victims were shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

ABC News quoted a spokesperson from the FBI’s Dallas field office saying, “Dallas Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this incident, but we are in communication with them and coordinating closely. If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”

