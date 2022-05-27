Father and off-duty Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado was sitting in a barber’s chair when the Robb Elementary School attack commenced and he grabbed the barber’s shotgun and ran into the school to save his daughter.

The New York Post reports that Albarado was in the barber’s chair when his wife texted and told him there was an “active shooter” in the school.

Albarado grabbed the barber’s shotgun, entered the school and went to the wing of the building where his daughter was in class.

He told the New York Times, “I’m looking for my daughter, but I also know what wing she’s in, so I start clearing all the classes in her wing.”

Two officers, pistols drawn, provided cover for Albarado as he cleared the wing while two other officers “guided children out on the sidewalk.”

Albarado finally found his daughter. He said he hugged her and then kept helping other children move to safety.

Breitbart News noted that DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon indicated there was no armed guard in the school when the attacker entered.

The attacker entered through an unlocked door.

