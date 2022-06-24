Rhode Island Gov. Signs Bill Giving Residents 6 Months to Surrender ‘High-Capacity’ Mags

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) signed legislation this week banning ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds and giving current owners of said magazines six months to surrender them.

The Providence Journal reports that current owners of “high-capacity” magazines also have the option to modify them so they hold ten or fewer rounds, or “transfer them to people in states where they are legal.”

McKee also signed H.7457, which raises the legal age for gun purchases from 18 to 21 and raises the legal age for purchasing ammunition to 21 as well.

The NRA-ILA warned about H. 7457 when it was put forward, “[It] increases the age from 18 to 21 for the purchase of firearms and ammunition, rendering self-defense for an entire class of legal adults impossible. The 9th Circuit Court recently struck down a similar state law on the West Coast.”

Jeff Goyette owns a gun store in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and ABC 6 reports that he reacted to the magazine ban by pointing to dangers associated with trying to alter magazines to make them compliant.

Goyette said, “You have to make sure that each procedure that you do to any magazine is only going to accept the ten rounds. If you push [the spring] hard enough and it accepts 11 rounds, you’re a felon.”

He fears other gun store owners may not have all their magazines ready in six months and their lives will come crashing down: “All of a sudden, now my livelihood and my life has just been destroyed, because I had a 30-round magazine that I didn’t know I had. I don’t think they’re thinking about what they’re doing,”

