A would-be Chicago carjacker is in critical condition after a concealed carry permit holder opened fire on him Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m.

WGN-TV reported that the 45-year-old concealed carrier was in his vehicle “in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street” when the suspect demanded his car and began shooting at him.

The 45-year-old shot back, hitting the suspect in the chest.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, CBS News pointed out.

The 45-year-old driver with the concealed carry permit was not hurt in the incident.

Breitbart News noted at least 34 people were shot over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, three of them fatally.

There were 345 shootings in Chicago during the month of July 2022 alone, WTTW observed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.