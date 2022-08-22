At Least 34 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 34 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 20 people were shot Friday into Saturday evening alone in the Windy City, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the total number of shooting victims was at least 34 by Monday morning, with two additional shooting fatalities.

The first of the two additional fatal shootings occurred Saturday night at 11:45 p.m. “in the 600-block of West 89th Street,” when a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times while standing outside.

The man was shot “in the face, neck and chest,” and transported to a hospital, where he died.

A 21-year-old was shot numerous times and killed Sunday morning at 12:40 a.m. “in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue.”

Watch below as one officer recounts another night on Chicago streets:

Illinois State Police / YouTube

The 21-year-old was standing outside when someone opened fire on him.

On October 2, 2020, Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action praised Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to reduce gun violence in the city.

Illinois Moms Demand Action’s Maria Parks said:

This plan includes important priorities such as police accountability and culture change, collaborating with community-based violence intervention programs, and improving gun safety and providing services for those impacted by violence. We look forward to continuing our work with the mayor, city officials, community groups and the residents of Chicago, to ensure that this plan receives the necessary funding and is centered in proven, community-based gun violence prevention models.

The Sun-Times reports 423 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 21, 2022.

