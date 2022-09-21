Kyle Rittenhouse, who used a rifle to protect himself during the August 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, says this will be the first year in which he is able to vote — and he looks forward to supporting pro-Second Amendment candidates.

Rittenhouse tweeted:

It will be my first time voting this year, and I look forward to supporting candidates who will protect the second amendment. 💪🏼 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) September 21, 2022

Rittenhouse was tried on murder charges following the August 25, 2020, incidents in which he shot and killed two men. He also faced one charge of attempted murder and two charges of reckless endangerment.

On the night in question, Rittenhouse and a group of armed volunteers were guarding a car dealership that had been torched the night before. After Rittenhouse put out a fire, he was chased by a rioter named James Rosenbaum, who reached for Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle. Rittenhouse fired four times, hitting Rosenbaum and wounding him mortally.

Rittenhouse was chased by a crowd and a rioter named Anthony Huber then hit Rittenhouse in the head and neck with a skateboard, and reached for the rifle; Rittenhouse fired one shot, killing him.

Another rioter, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol, raised his hands above his head, then charged Rittenhouse with his gun pointed at him. Rittenhouse fired, wounding Grosskreutz in the arm.

Rittenhouse was put on trial in the fall of 2021 and on November 19, 2021, Breitbart News reported that he was acquitted of all charges.

NPR spoke to Milwaukee-area defense attorney Julius Kim after the verdict. Kim said, “I think that anyone who saw the evidence could see that the jury might have a difficult time coming to a unanimous decision that Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t defending himself.”

