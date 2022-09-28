A man wielding a shotgun and boasting that he was from Chicago while in a convenience store in Florida’s Escambia County was arrested, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office commented, “You’re not in Chicago anymore.”

The incident occurred on September 9, but surveillance video of the exchange between the man and the clerk was just released.

On September 27 WKRG reported that 32-year-old Rakim Stephen Tate entered the store with a shotgun “and started to look around.” The clerk was not at the cash register because he had gone back to get his own gun.

The clerk then returned to the register while pointing a gun at Tate.

Tate kept the shotgun pointed at the floor and said, “I don’t mean no harm, I’m just not from around here.”

The clerk responded by asking Tate what was he was carrying and Tate said, “I got a big a** motherf**king gun. I’m just not from around here. I’m from Chicago.”

FOX 10 noted that Tate asked the clerk what he was holding and the clerk said, “It’s a .45.”

The video shows Tate then turned and walked out of store.

Tate was later arrested in Santa Rosa County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office indicates Tate “was charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm. The Benelli shotgun used in this robbery attempt was also recovered.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office commented on Tate’s apprehension, saying, “You’re not in Chicago anymore; you’re under arrest.”

